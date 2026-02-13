Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet's return to UK: Reunion with King Charles expected

The royal family and the Sussexes may surprise fans as Meghan Markle and her children are said to be heading back to the UK.

The monarch's reunion with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, is expected.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has not returned to the UK since 2022, has finally given into Harry's decision, She will reportedly travel to Britain to end her husband's lonliness.

The Sussexes are expected to touch down the UK this year, according to a royal commentator.

“Yes, absolutely, I certainly do,” Fitzwilliams told the People's Channel.

“I think she’ll also bring Archie and Lilibet. I mean, will they see the King? Yes, I would suspect they will.

“How often and for how long? This will get international news, and remember that all of this has been planned.

“It’s been planned for a long time. But Harry is an exile. Exiles get very, very lonely, absolutely.”

The Duke of Sussex is widely expected to travel to Britain this year for Invictus Games promotion and countdown events ahead of the 2027 Birmingham Games, although no formal plans have been publicly confirmed.

Any potential arrangements involving the King would be a matter for the Palace. Harry desperately wanted his father to open the Games alongside him. Fitzwilliams suggested the scale of interest would be unavoidable if Meghan returned with the couple’s children.

He explained that the global scrutiny around the family’s relationship with the royal family since the Sussexes stepped back from their senior working roles.

Harry kept his children largely out of the public eye, with the couple controlling when and how images are shared.

The Duke wants it to happen both for the Games, and for their relationship. It’s his dream to have his father by his side.

"It is appropriate because Invictus is returning to the UK for the first time since 2014, and given Charles is Head of the Armed Forces," the insider claimed.