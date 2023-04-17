 
David Beckham plays peacemaker to end Nicola Peltz and Victoria's feud?

Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz has joined her father-in-law David Beckham to wish Victoria Beckham a very happy birthday.

Former member of Spice Girls and her daughter-in-law Nicola have seemingly put their difference aside to celebrate the family moment together on Monday.

Victoria, who turned 49 on Monday, celebrated her birthday in Miami with son Brooklyn and his wife Peltz to quash the rumours of feud between them.

The legendary, according to an insider,  has played as peacemaker to end the feud between his wife and daughter-in-law.

The Transformers star and fashion designer reportedly exchanged few words and the actress wished her mother-in-law a very happy birthday.

All family members appeared to be in good spirits while celebrating the auspicious occasion of Victoria.

The cold war between Nicola and her mother-in-law began when they clashed over wedding dress and the Hollywood star accused Brooklyn's mom of stealing the limelight at her big day.

Harper's mom was all smiles to see family members together at her big day and shared a slew of snaps to Instagram to send a message of a happy family to the world.

'I love you,' Victoria wrote alongside a photo of her daughter Harper, 11, her eldest child Brooklyn, 24, and his wife Nicola, 28, inside a swanky restaurant.

The fashion mogul marked the big day with her footballer husband David, 47, and their children, minus middle son Romeo, 20, who remained at the family home in London.

Beckhams reportedly spent the Spring holiday at Peltz family manor in Palm Beach, Florida, with the Beckham brood popping over for an Easter egg hunt. It was said to be a 'peace summit' for Victoria and Nicola Peltz who have been plagued with rumours of a fall out ever since the actress married Brooklyn Beckham last year.

