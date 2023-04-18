Jamie Foxx remains hospitalised following his ‘medical emergency’

Jamie Foxx is still hospitalised nearly one week after he “experienced a medical complication” that forced him to halt filming his upcoming movie for Netflix, Back in Action.

The Django Unchained actor, 55, is still in a medical facility in Atlanta undergoing tests as doctors seek answers as to what caused the issue, a source confirmed to People on Monday, April 17th, 2023.

Three days ago, another insider told CNN that Foxx was under observation by medical professionals who trying determine what actually caused the problem.

“They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened,” the source told the outlet.

This source did not elaborate as to whether Foxx still has scenes to film or whether he would be back on set.

The Oscar-winning actor’s eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, first let fans know of his health condition on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, when she revealed that he sustained “a medical complication,” on Tuesday.

While she did not disclose the details of the what cause the health emergency but she added that “due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

As the actor was ion the middle of filming his Netflix flick that starred Cameron Diaz, a source that previously told People Magazine, the movie’s set was “shut down” on Wednesday following the Foxx’s emergency. Filming resumed on Thursday using a stand-in for Foxx on set, a source said.