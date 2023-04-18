 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Madhuri Dixit enjoys tasty 'vada pav' with Apple CEO Tim Cook in Mumbai

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Tim Cook thanked Madhuri for the scrumptious welcome in Mumbai
Tim Cook 'thanked' Madhuri for the scrumptious welcome in Mumbai

The Queen of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit Nene proved herself to be a true host as she welcome Apple CEO Tim Cook to the country by treating him with the famous street food of India 'vada pav'.

Taking it to her Twitter account, Madhuri shared an iconic photo of her and Tim enjoying the scrumptious vada pav at a restaurant. The two looked adorable while enjoying their meal.

"Can't think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada pav", wrote MD alongwith the picture.

The picture shows that the Apple CEO is also enjoying the slice of life while eating the famous Indian delicacy with the most beautiful actress of the Bollywood industry. He also penned a thank you note for her later.

Cook wrote: "Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious!"

On the professional front, Madhuri Dixit last featured in film Maja Ma that streamed on Amazon Prime. The actress shared screen with the talented Gajraj Rao in the film, reports Indiatoday. 

More From Showbiz:

Ileana D'Cruz's 'first pregnancy' news takes internet by a storm

Ileana D'Cruz's 'first pregnancy' news takes internet by a storm
Shehnaaz Gill denies rumors of dress code imposed by Salman Khan on 'Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan' sets

Shehnaaz Gill denies rumors of dress code imposed by Salman Khan on 'Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan' sets
Raghav shuts down dating rumors with co-star Shehnaaz, says he is focused on work

Raghav shuts down dating rumors with co-star Shehnaaz, says he is focused on work
Salman Khan's Moves Steal the Show as he Grooves to KBKJ's Punjabi Beats

Salman Khan's Moves Steal the Show as he Grooves to KBKJ's Punjabi Beats
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was rejected from multiple SRK films

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was rejected from multiple SRK films
Siddhant Chaturvedi to feature in Karan Johar's 'Dhadak 2'

Siddhant Chaturvedi to feature in Karan Johar's 'Dhadak 2'
Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates 'Siddu day' with rumoured BF Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates 'Siddu day' with rumoured BF Siddharth
Vicky Kaushal's latest photoshoot sets internet of fire

Vicky Kaushal's latest photoshoot sets internet of fire
Raghav Juyal calls rumoured GF Shehnaaz Gill 'strongest person on earth'

Raghav Juyal calls rumoured GF Shehnaaz Gill 'strongest person on earth'
Sheheryar Munawar shuts down trolls over Sohail Javed controversy

Sheheryar Munawar shuts down trolls over Sohail Javed controversy
Jazzy B's stance about 'Bollywood': 'It is very unprofessional'

Jazzy B's stance about 'Bollywood': 'It is very unprofessional'
Ram Charan was '100% ready to perform on 'Natu Natu' live at Oscars but..'

Ram Charan was '100% ready to perform on 'Natu Natu' live at Oscars but..'