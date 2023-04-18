 
Mel Gibson, 50 Cent cast in crime thriller 'Boneyard', based on true events

Mel Gibson, 50 Cent cast in crime thriller 'Boneyard', based on true events

Veteran actor Mel Gibson and rapper extraordinaire 50 Cent are set to star in crime-thriller Boneyard, inspired by true events.

The movie has started filming in Las Vegas with Brian Van Holt and Nora Zehetner also starring in the indie feature.

The plot follows an FBI agent (played by Gibson) and the Albuquerque police department as they hunt for a serial killer known as The Bone Collector.

Jackson plays the chief of police while Van Holt plays the officer connected to the case. Asif Akbar directs the project with Flix Financial co-financing with The Film Post and One Dollar Studios.

Mel Gibson last starred in the indie crime movie Bandit with Josh Duhamel, and is set to appear in The Continental, a John Wick spinoff on Peacock in September.

Meanwhile, rapper-turned-actor 50 Cent has built a franchise empire based on his acting in Starz's crime series Power with several spinoffs, as well as the recently released "BMF" docuseries, and has announced a nonexclusive multiproject development deal with Fox earlier this year.

