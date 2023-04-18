 
Tuesday Apr 18 2023
Geo News' 'Hasna Mana Hai' hits 1 billion digital views

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

Illustration via Geo News.
Hasna Mana Hai, a comedy show of Pakistan's leading news channel Geo News, has hit one billion digital views, showing its immense popularity among the masses.

In the show, comedian Tabish Hashmi interacts with celebrity guests about their latest films, life, and their projects, while keeping the audience laughing with his wit, humour, and assorted skits.

Actors Saba Qamar, Hania Aamir, and Adnan Siddiqui have appeared on the show as guests, while veteran star Wahab Riaz has appeared as well.

The show airs on Geo News on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday every week at 11:05pm, while it can also be viewed on social platforms — Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram — of the news outlet.

"Pakistan’s biggest comedy show, 'Hasna Mana Hai' has achieved another milestone completed 1 Billion digital views," the news outlet said in a statement.

"Geo News and its management would like to thank all our viewers who made this possible in such a short time span!" the statement said, adding that the show began last year.

