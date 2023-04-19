 
menu menu menu
Royals
time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Royal family picked photo of super happy Meghan for a reason

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 19, 2023

Royal family picked photo of super happy Meghan for a reason

The official souvenir program for King Charles III's coronation features a 2018 royal family portrait that includes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

 Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson took the portrait in honor of Charles' 70th birthday. The photo, released in November 2018, features Charles and Camilla sitting on a bench in the gardens of Clarence House surrounded by Harry and Meghan as well as Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Royal family picked photo of super happy Meghan for a reason

The photo has sparked an interesting debate since it came just days after Harry confirmed he would be attending the coronation while Meghan would stay behind with their children in California.

Commenting on the photo, body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas said it shows that the coronation is about the institution and not the family.

A royal commentator said, "It shows she was super happy! They could’ve used the more formal one, or the cute baby Louis one. This one was definitely picked for a reason!"

The picture also raised some eyebrows due to absence of Harry and Meghan's children, Archie and Lilibet.

Some people believe that it hints at the end of succession at Harry.

More From Royals:

King Charles' coronation to be disrupted by protests

King Charles' coronation to be disrupted by protests

Over half of British do not want to pay for King Charles' coronation: poll

Over half of British do not want to pay for King Charles' coronation: poll
Prince William and Kate Middleton criticised for not living up to their potential

Prince William and Kate Middleton criticised for not living up to their potential

King Charles tries to 'heal rift' by honouring Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ahead of coronation

King Charles tries to 'heal rift' by honouring Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ahead of coronation
Harry hopes Archie, Lilibet get ‘special recognition’ at Charles coronation

Harry hopes Archie, Lilibet get ‘special recognition’ at Charles coronation

Prince Harry hopes to celebrate Archie’s birthday in US despite attending King Charles coronation video

Prince Harry hopes to celebrate Archie’s birthday in US despite attending King Charles coronation
King Charles coronation: Royal family reveals ‘very special’ invitations video

King Charles coronation: Royal family reveals ‘very special’ invitations
King Charles’ choice of ‘Coronation Quiche’ criticised due to egg shortage in UK

King Charles’ choice of ‘Coronation Quiche’ criticised due to egg shortage in UK
Queen Elizabeth’s sweet exchange with Kate Middleton resurfaces: Watch video

Queen Elizabeth’s sweet exchange with Kate Middleton resurfaces: Watch
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reunite with Kate Middleton, William ahead of coronation: Here’s how video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reunite with Kate Middleton, William ahead of coronation: Here’s how
King Charles won’t reconcile with Prince Harry during Coronation: Here’s why video

King Charles won’t reconcile with Prince Harry during Coronation: Here’s why
Prince Harry’s attacks on Camilla in ‘Spare’ reveals a ‘brutal irony’ video

Prince Harry’s attacks on Camilla in ‘Spare’ reveals a ‘brutal irony’