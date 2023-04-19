Royal family picked photo of super happy Meghan for a reason

The official souvenir program for King Charles III's coronation features a 2018 royal family portrait that includes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson took the portrait in honor of Charles' 70th birthday. The photo, released in November 2018, features Charles and Camilla sitting on a bench in the gardens of Clarence House surrounded by Harry and Meghan as well as Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.



The photo has sparked an interesting debate since it came just days after Harry confirmed he would be attending the coronation while Meghan would stay behind with their children in California.

Commenting on the photo, body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas said it shows that the coronation is about the institution and not the family.

A royal commentator said, "It shows she was super happy! They could’ve used the more formal one, or the cute baby Louis one. This one was definitely picked for a reason!"



The picture also raised some eyebrows due to absence of Harry and Meghan's children, Archie and Lilibet.

Some people believe that it hints at the end of succession at Harry.