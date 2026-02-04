King Charles holds key meeting at Palace as Andrew saga grips monarchy

King Charles invited a key figure to Buckingham Palace as Andrew-Epstein controversy shed negative light on the goodwill of the firm.

On February 4, the Archbishop of Canterbury met the monarch at the Palace, a statement by the royal family confirmed.

A beaming picture of Dame Sarah and the King has been released on social media.

The religious figure wrote, "It was a privilege to pay homage to His Majesty The King at Buckingham Palace.

"I give thanks for His Majesty’s deep Christian faith, demonstrated in his life of service to our nation and the Commonwealth. I was conscious today of having paid homage to the King's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, when I became Bishop of London.

"I am grateful for his support of the Church of England as I now begin this new ministry as the Archbishop of Canterbury."

It is pertinent to mention that Dame Sarah made history by becoming the first female Archbishop of Canterbury.

The update related to King Charles' meeting with Dame Sarah came after Andrew was "kicked out" from Royal Lodge in order to protect the monarchy from negative limelight.