Queen Camilla breaks silence with powerful video after Kate's emotional update

Queen Camilla breaks silence with powerful video afer Kate's emotional update

King Charles III's office sprang into action soon after Princess Kate's heartfelt message, issuing an update on Queen Camilla's latest outing.

Camilla, 78, as Patron of the National Literacy Trust, has opened a new library at Christ Church CE Primary School in London.

On Wednesday, the palace relased the video on the royal family's official Instagram account, showing the Queen spending imes with children.

The video was accompanied by a statement: "This brand-new library, home to more than 500 books, is the 2,000th to be opened as part of the Libraries for Primaries initiative."

It added: "From The Famous Five to The Tiger Who Came for Tea, it was wonderful to hear pupils and teachers sharing their favourite stories."

The Queen's video comes minutes after Catherine issued a personal message on 'fear and exhaustion' of battling cancer.

In her message for World Cancer Day, the Princess of Wales said: "On World Cancer Day, my thoughts are with everyone who is facing a cancer diagnosis, undergoing treatment or finding their way through recovery.

"Cancer touches so many lives. Not only patients, but the families, friends and caregivers who walk beside them."

Her message continued: "As anyone who has experienced this journey will know, it's not linear. There are moments of fear and exhaustion. But also moments of strength, kindness, and profound connection."

She went on: "Today is a reminder of the importance of care, understanding and hope. Please know you are not alone."