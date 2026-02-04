 
Geo News

Queen Camilla breaks silence with powerful video after Kate's emotional update

King Charles III's office springs into action soon after Princess Kate's heartfelt message

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 04, 2026

Queen Camilla breaks silence with powerful video afer Kates emotional update
Queen Camilla breaks silence with powerful video afer Kate's emotional update

King Charles III's office sprang into action soon after Princess Kate's heartfelt message, issuing an update on Queen Camilla's latest outing.

Camilla, 78, as Patron of the National Literacy Trust, has opened a new library at Christ Church CE Primary School in London.

On Wednesday, the palace relased the video on the royal family's official Instagram account, showing the Queen spending imes with children.

The video was accompanied by a statement: "This brand-new library, home to more than 500 books, is the 2,000th to be opened as part of the Libraries for Primaries initiative."

It added: "From The Famous Five to The Tiger Who Came for Tea, it was wonderful to hear pupils and teachers sharing their favourite stories."

The Queen's video comes minutes after Catherine issued a personal message on 'fear and exhaustion' of battling cancer.

In her message for World Cancer Day, the Princess of Wales said: "On World Cancer Day, my thoughts are with everyone who is facing a cancer diagnosis, undergoing treatment or finding their way through recovery.

"Cancer touches so many lives. Not only patients, but the families, friends and caregivers who walk beside them."

Her message continued: "As anyone who has experienced this journey will know, it's not linear. There are moments of fear and exhaustion. But also moments of strength, kindness, and profound connection."

She went on: "Today is a reminder of the importance of care, understanding and hope. Please know you are not alone."

King Charles holds key meeting at Palace as Andrew saga grips monarchy
King Charles holds key meeting at Palace as Andrew saga grips monarchy
King Charles reacts to growing pressure as he bans Andrew from public eye
King Charles reacts to growing pressure as he bans Andrew from public eye
Royal family releases King Charles video message amid calls for action
Royal family releases King Charles video message amid calls for action
Princess Anne delivers important speech as she continues royal mission
Princess Anne delivers important speech as she continues royal mission
Kate Middleton lands in crisis over silence on disturbing event
Kate Middleton lands in crisis over silence on disturbing event
Princess Beatrice breathes sigh of relief as Edoardo shares update
Princess Beatrice breathes sigh of relief as Edoardo shares update
King Charles issues statement on cancer: 'Care those who fight'
King Charles issues statement on cancer: 'Care those who fight'
Prince Andrew left ‘frustrated' as Beatrice, Eugenie lose royal perks
Prince Andrew left ‘frustrated' as Beatrice, Eugenie lose royal perks