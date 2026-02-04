Beatrice, Eugenie 'trapped' in tough spot as Palace stands with King Charles

Beatrice and Eugenie’s close pal makes shocking revelation about sisters current situation

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been left alone in challenging times, their friend made a shocking claim.

The York sisters have clearly become victims of their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson’s, questionable ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Recent revelations even made the situation worse for Beatrice and Eugenie after they were mentioned in the Epstein files.

From discussing Eugenie’s intimate life to lunch with Epstein, Fergie’s messages to the paedophile raised eyebrows.

As per Page Six, a pal of the sisters shared, “I know that Eugenie feels like she’s being tarnished with a brush that’s not hers, that’s her father’s.”

Eugenie is “very, very frustrated” after her mother’s vulgar exchange discussing her daughter’s private life came to light.

“Beatrice and Eugenie are in as good spirits as they can be. But it’s a s–t show, a never-ending s–t show,” the close pal added.

The most disturbing revelation made by Beatrice and Eugenie’s friend is that the sisters, who are trapped, have not received enough support from Palace aides.

An insider said, “The girls are trapped in this situation, where the palace is also trying to protect King Charles and the monarchy.”