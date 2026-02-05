Meghan Markle hides behind balloons in sweet new photo

Meghan Markle continues to spoil fans ahead of Valentine's Day

Meghan Markle is continuing to spread love ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Taking to her lifestyle brand As Ever’s Instagram account on February 4, the Duchess of Sussex unveiled a brand-new photo alongside the announcement of a limited-edition chocolate collaboration.

The image shows the 44-year-old standing behind a cluster of bright red balloons that partially cover her face, adding a playful touch to the romantic reveal. The photo was shared to mark the latest addition to As Ever’s new collection created in partnership with luxury chocolatier Compartes.

“A sweet surprise! Shop the Limited Edition Sweetheart Bundle featuring our Signature As ever x @compartes Chocolate Collection paired with our Raspberry and Strawberry Spreads in Keepsake Packaging - just in time for Valentine’s Day,” the caption read.

Meghan also included a personal note for fans, writing, “A gift for yourself, or the one you love.”

She later re-posted the picture to her personal Instagram account.

The Valentine’s post comes just days after Meghan surprised followers by unveiling her brand’s limited-edition chocolate collection. The chocolates are packaged in cheerful, floral-inspired boxes, leaning into the romantic theme of the season.

In a previous post on the As Ever Instagram page, the Suits alum described the collection as a “love letter in chocolate,” further highlighting the sentimental inspiration behind the release.

The special Valentine’s bundle is available for a limited time only.