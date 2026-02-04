Princess Kate, King Charles bold announcement left Britons in tears

The royal family has been stuck in crisis for the last couple of years, trying to cope with unexpected health and other family crisis.

However, Princess Kate and her father-in-law King Charles' courageous announcement moved Britons to tears. However, they received praise for thier bold decison at the difficult time on the family.

The monarch and his beloved duaghter-in-law saved several lives for being 'so forward and honest' about their cancer journeys, telling the world that cancer can affect anyone, regardless of title.

The couple's respective health announcements, less than two months apart in 2024, were a reminder of the indiscriminate nature of the disease.

Two years ago, the day after World Cancer Day, Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer and would be starting a schedule of treatments.

At the time, it was noted that the King had chosen to share his diagnosis in order to "prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer".

Shockingly, the following month, Princess Catherine admitted that she herself was in the early stages of chemotherapy treatment, which she completed later that year. Both announcements resulted in a surge of traffic to cancer information pages.

The couple and other senior royals showed off remarkable resilience and demonstarted unity and strengt by putting a brave face to tackle with crisis.

According to Cancer Research UK, nearly one in two people born in the UK will be diagnosed with some form of cancer during their lifetime, while the American Cancer Society notes that the figure is one in three people in the US.

Their move left many in awe, proving that even in the darkest times, bold decisions can spark hope and admiration. Their strength is a beacon of inspiration during the challenging days.

Explaining the royals' "real-world impact," Amy Hirst, health information manager at Cancer Research UK, told HELLO!: "In the 24 hours following His Majesty's announcement, we saw a 33 percent increase to our Cancer information web pages, and over the course of the following week, there were over 730,000 visits to the Cancer Research UK web pages, which is a 12 percent increase compared to the usual weekly average."

There was also a spike in traffic the day the Princess of Wales revealed that she was undergoing treatment, with "over 200,000 visits" to Cancer Research UK's information web pages, which was "a 15.2 percent increase compared to the day before the announcement".

"His Majesty the King and the Princess of Wales have shown enormous courage in sharing their experience of a disease that does affect so many of us, and high-profile cancer cases often act as a prompt to encourage people to find out more or think about their own health, or pay attention to their own health a bit more closely," Amy said.

"Whenever someone in the public eye does share their experience with cancer, Cancer Research UK does see that impact."

The royals set the trend with thei brave steps as public facing figures come forward, it really brings home that cancer can affect anyone, and it is that really important reminder to listen to our bodies when something doesn't look or feel quite right.

In the past it was quite a taboo topic, and it often meant people didn't feel comfortable coming forward to their doctor with possible symptoms.

"It's important that people do come forward as soon as they can because when cancer is spotted at an early stage, treatment is more likely to be successful," Amy pointed out, also noting that the royals discussing their diagnoses makes it "much more human".