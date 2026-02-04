King Charles reacts to growing pressure as he bans Andrew from public eye

King Charles finally took strict action against Andrew in response to the mounting pressure from the public.

As the former Duke of York's inappropriate exchange and photos from Epstein files were made public, the royal family's fans demanded that the monarch completely cut off his brother.

It appears that the King heard public pleas after it was reported that Andrew was forced to leave Royal Lodge in the dark.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was dramatically ordered out of his Royal Lodge home after King Charles got sick of seeing photos of him horse riding around Windsor while the Epstein crisis exploded.

It was planned that Andrew would be moving to Marsh Farm, but instead, he moved into Wood Farm Cottage in Norfolk on a temporary basis.

As per Daily Mail, "The sight of him plastered on the front pages out riding his horse or driving in his car past photographers in Windsor, amid the continued dripping poison of the Epstein files, was just too much."

Andrew "had to be removed from the public eye," as the royal family's work keeps getting overshadowed.

An insider claimed that the King "said enough was enough, and the message was conveyed to Andrew that it was time for him to head to Norfolk immediately."