Princess Kate says cancer journey 'is not linear' in bittersweet statement

The future queen announced her cancer remission in January 2025

Princess Kate has issued a bittersweet statement one year after revealing she is in cancer remission.

Marking World Cancer Day on Wednesday, January 4, the Princess of Wales released a moving video statement reflecting on her own experience and offering support to others facing the disease.

“On World Cancer Day, my thoughts are with everyone who is facing a cancer diagnosis, undergoing treatment, or finding their way through recovery,” she began.

The future queen went on to acknowledge the far-reaching impact of cancer, stressing that it affects more than just patients. “Cancer touches so many lives — not only patients, but the families and friends and caregivers who walk beside them.”

Drawing from her personal journey, Kate, 44, described the emotional reality of living with the illness. “As everyone who’s experienced this journey would know, it is not linear,” she said. “There are moments of fear and exhaustion, but also moments of strength, kindness, and profound connection.”

She ended her message with words of reassurance. “Today is a reminder of the importance of care, understanding, and hope. Please know you are not alone.”

The statement was accompanied by footage from Catherine’s visit to London’s Royal Marsden Hospital in January last year, just months after she announced she had completed chemotherapy at the same hospital for an undisclosed type of cancer.

Days after the visit, the princess confirmed she was in remission.