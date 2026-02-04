Buckingham Palace shares delightful news for fans

The British monarch's office has made an exciting announcement amid Andrew's downfall.

Britons have received a delightful news from Buckingham Palace. The royal house has offered roles that come with "a generous benefits package designed to support your wellbeing and life priorities".

Among the positions available is a live-in opportunity, which means the successful candidate will actually reside on royal grounds. No previous experience is required for the vacancy.

"Our team members work collaboratively, with the opportunity to gain experience in all aspects of the kitchen. With training and support embedded in our team culture, you'll be encouraged to grow your skills," according to the job advert.

"Although based at Buckingham Palace, you'll also work at different Royal residences throughout the year."

The Kitchen Porter position has applications closing on Saturday, March 21, with the successful applicant starting work in June 2026 on a fixed-term contract.

It's a full-time role requiring up to 45 hours each week, Monday to Sunday, although employees will only work five days out of every seven.

While experience "in a similar role would be an advantage", it's not essential as full training will be delivered on-site.

Other qualities the Palace is seeking include someone who takes genuine pride in their work, thrives as part of a team, is "happy to get involved", and is "keen to develop your skills and gain experience within an exceptional team environment".

The advert doesn't specify an exact salary figure, but states the pay is "competitive plus benefits".