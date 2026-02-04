Kate Middleton lands in crisis over silence on disturbing event

Princess Kate found herself in the middle of controversy as she maintained silence despite a family member's involvement in a seriously disturbing event.

On February 3, the future Queen stepped out to visit textile manufacturers in West Wales following Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's nastier conversations with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, which were released recently.

A number of posts have been shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram page, featuring beaming Catherine undertaking engagements.

During her fresh public engagement, it has been observed that Kate Middleton maintained complete silence over the Epstein files.

The Princess of Wales' silence left some of her fans extremely upset as they were expecting a condemning statement from her or her absence from the public eye.

In the comments section of new posts, one fan penned, "Why they don't go visit the victims of Epstein and company?"

"Are you and your family going to hold your disgusting uncle to account? Removing his title is nowhere near enough for paedophilia and sexual assault!! The a****le needs jail time," another social media user wrote.