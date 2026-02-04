Royal family releases King Charles video message amid calls for action

Buckingham Palace released King Charles' important video as people raised questions over the silence of the monarch on the new revelations.

On February 4, the official Instagram page of the royal family marked Cancer Day by dropping the monarch's heartfelt message, which he recorded for Stand Up To Cancer, a mission to raise awareness about the deadly disease and funds for its research.

The statement alongside the video reads, "The King spoke of the deep comfort found in compassion, expertise and kindness at every stage of treatment.

"To all those who care for patients and families and to everyone who offers support in ways seen and unseen - we thank you."

In the newly uploaded video, King Charles asked people to join him to remember those diagnosed with cancer each year in the United Kingdom.

He also applauded the efforts made by health care workers and medical teams in providing treatment and saving cancer patients.

It is important to note that the King's compassionate words appeared in the media during heightened public demands regarding the Andrew-Epstein case.

People are expecting the monarch to intervene in order to force Andrew to testify in the ongoing probe into the Epstein files.