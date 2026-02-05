Queen Camilla awkwardly dodges question about Jeffrey Epstein

Queen Camilla declines to comment on Andrew, Epstein

Queen Camilla declined to comment when asked whether she had a message for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

On Wednesday, January 4, King Charles' wife was arriving at Christ Church Primary School in Camden to officially open the inaugural Coronation Library when she was questioned by reporters. As she entered the building, Camilla was asked, “Will the Royal Family have the Epstein investigation?” followed by, “Do you have a message for Epstein’s victims, your Majesty?” She did not respond and continued with her engagement, per GB News.

The Queen Consort's silence came as renewed scrutiny surrounds the former Prince Andrew’s past association with the convicted sex offender, following the release of newly disclosed Epstein-related documents.

Earlier in the week, however, another senior royal addressed the issue directly. Prince Edward became the first member of the Royal Family to publicly comment on the fallout from the Epstein files.

Speaking to CNN’s Eleni Gioko at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, the Duke of Edinburgh emphasised where the focus should remain. “I think it’s all really important always to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this,” he said.

The newly released documents have once again drawn Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson into the wider controversy surrounding the convicted paedophile.

Both Andrew and Fergie have consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.