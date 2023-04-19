 
Royals
time Wednesday Apr 19 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles’ in ‘wholly in uncharted royal waters’

King Charles’ ability to preserve his “unearned privilege” has come under fire, especially considering the current world climate where its “increasingly public enemy number one”

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these revelations.

According to a report by News.au, she believes, “He is about to face the nearly impossible job of following in the late Queen’s oversized footsteps.”

“In the months and years to come, after the high of the coronation has passed and we’ve all forgotten that His Majesty could only get three of the four members of Take That to perform as part of the historic event, we will be wholly in uncharted royal waters.”

“Will he be able to act as the unifying figure of nationhood that he is meant to be or go haring off on tangents like trying preserve British hedgerows or lobbying Downing Street to put homoeopathic remedies on the National Health Service?”

“Will he be able to keep steady the level of public support for the royal family in an age where inherited, unearned privilege is increasingly public enemy number one? Where institutions of power are being held to account?”

“How can Charles ever contemplate this gargantuan task while the Andrew and Harry situations remain unresolved and continuing thorns in his side?”

