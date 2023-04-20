 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Oscar-winning pair Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry to thrill fans in 'Maude v Maude'

Oscar-winning pair Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry to thrill fans in Maude v Maude

Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry are all set to thrill fans in a new explosive action film "Maude v Maude".

The Hollywood actresses are joining forces for "Maude v Maude", a globe-trotting blockbuster being described as a “Bond vs Bourne-type” project.

It’s not yet known who will embody a slick super spy and who will take on the part of the scrappy outsider, but New Zealander Roseanne Liang (Shadow in the Cloud) has been tapped to direct from a script by Scott Mosier (Clerks).

The Oscar-winning pair will act as producers, too, and the glamorous locations they’ll be jetting off to are expected to be revealed in due course.

The film was the subject of an intense, multi-studio bidding war last week and was ultimately snapped up by Warner Brothers.

Before their new thriller together, the action veterans could be seen in a wide range of other projects: Berry has parts in the sci-fi adventure The Mothership and the horror movie Never Let Go; and Jolie is gearing up to play legendary opera singer Maria Callas in a sweeping biopic from Pablo Larraín. Clearly, there’s nothing they can’t do.

More From Entertainment:

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals imminent release date of his new book, Be Useful

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals imminent release date of his new book, Be Useful
George Clooney makes shocking revelation about 2021 movie, Ocean’s Eleven

George Clooney makes shocking revelation about 2021 movie, Ocean’s Eleven
Rachel McAdams shares her thoughts on motherhood

Rachel McAdams shares her thoughts on motherhood
'Renfield' costume inspired by THIS pop icon

'Renfield' costume inspired by THIS pop icon
Bill Hader dishes on 'Barry'

Bill Hader dishes on 'Barry'
'John Wick' director gushes over Donnie Yen style

'John Wick' director gushes over Donnie Yen style

'Live with Kelly and Mark' opens to mixed reviews

'Live with Kelly and Mark' opens to mixed reviews
Victoria Beckham hopes to become 'cool & fun' granny to Brooklyn Beckham kids

Victoria Beckham hopes to become 'cool & fun' granny to Brooklyn Beckham kids
Netflix reveals number of subscribers at record high

Netflix reveals number of subscribers at record high
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis recall spending COVID lockdown together

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis recall spending COVID lockdown together
Joshua Jackson makes explosive confession about marriage

Joshua Jackson makes explosive confession about marriage
Travis Barker leaves Kourtney Kardashian ‘crying’ on 44th birthday

Travis Barker leaves Kourtney Kardashian ‘crying’ on 44th birthday