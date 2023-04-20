Travis Barker's ex slams his 'strange' Marriage to Kourtney Kardashian

Shanna Moakler, the ex-wife of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker roasted the musician and his new wife Kourtney Kardashian in a recent podcast.

Shanna expressed her disapproval of the couple and claimed that she no longer knows her ex-husband, having not been together since 2010-2012. The ex- model, 48, ranted about the couple to Rachel Uchitel on the Miss Understood podcast.

She also called their relationship "so f***ing weird" and condemned things that have been said and done as "absolutely disgusting".

"I don't even know Travis Barker anymore," she told the host. "We haven't been together since almost 2010-12 and I don't even know him. I don't know what his favourite movie is, I don't know what his favourite food or colour is.

"We're not together [and] I have been in my own relationships."

"We only have our 17-year-old, who will be 18 this year, and then our work is done here and we never have to see or talk to each other ever again and I look forward to that day."

However, Shanna did not wish them bad luck and only asked that they be good to her children. Travis and Shanna were married between 2004 and 2008 and have two children together.

"I really don't have anything positive to say about it. It's not because I'm bitter and I'm definitely not jealous.