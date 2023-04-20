 
Thursday Apr 20 2023
Web Desk

Tom Sandoval reacts to Ariana Madix kiss at Coachella

Web Desk

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

Tom Sandoval appeared to accept Ariana Madix moved on from his cheating scandal after she was spotted locking lips with her candy arm at Coachella.

The Vanderpump star said he was "really happy and love that" her ex-girlfriend got intimate with fitness influencer Daniel Wei after their pictures surfaced, as per TMZ.

"Ariana just got out of a long relationship, and isn't jumping into anything serious," a source told PEOPLE. "What you're seeing is a woman who is single and having fun."

Meanwhile, an insider snitched to ET about the new fitness guy, "They met at a mutual friend's wedding in Mexico. He's a sweet guy."

Moreover, "Wai was there to support Madix, ahead of her new ink," a tipster tattled to the outlet.

"Ariana was with Daniel at the Camp Poosh party yesterday at around 4:30 pm," adding, "They stood together arm in arm while Ariana waited to get a tattoo. When she was consulting with the tattoo artist. Ariana and Daniel seemed comfortable together. Dayna Kathan was also with Ariana and was in support of her getting her tattoo. Dayna was standing by Ariana's side."

Moreover, Sandoval also attended the music festival. Meanwhile, Raquel Leviss enters a mental health facility.

