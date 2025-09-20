Julia Roberts gets candid about 'After the Hunt' co-star acting

Julia Roberts raves about Michael Stuhlbarg acting in 'After the Hunt'

After the Hunt is the upcoming movie by known director Luca Guadagnino, which features Julia Roberts and Michael Stuhlbarg.



The Notting Hill actress, who is critically acclaimed as an actor, raves about her co-star's acting chops in an interview with Variety.

"I don’t mean to single you out, Michael, but I go into these scenes with Michael, and I just turn to Luca, and I’m like, 'Are you ***** kidding me?'" she shares.

"What he’s doing is so unexpected and original, and I’m just watching him. I’m not even in the scene anymore, because it’s so fucking unreal what you’re doing right now," the star continues.

Elsewhere in the interview, Julia opens up about her character in the movie, which is a Yale professor, Alma Olsson.

In light of her role, she shares, for her the "hardest part for me was not being sympathetic and empathetic."

"For me as a person, it’s like, 'Oh, how can I hold her?' And she was not to be held. This was not the time," the 57-year-old adds.

She notes, "I have a very hen-like personality; I want to gather, and I want to feed and care. And she’s just the opposite of every instinct I’ve ever had in my life."

"And I think there were times where I just found it really exhausting; the mental gymnastics of the way she lives her life is very unfamiliar to me," Julia concludes.

After the Hunt will be out on Oct 10 in theatres.