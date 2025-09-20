 
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' stars weigh in on upcoming movie

September 20, 2025

Season three of The Summer I Turned Pretty ended with Taylor (Rain Spencer) and Steven (Sean Kaufman) moving to San Francisco.

Now, ahead of the reports that a movie on the series is in the works, the actress says, "I root for them — that's the long and short of it." 

She continues, "I'd like to see them be in a relationship and just see what a real relationship looks like, because they've been trying to get there."

Her co-star Sean echoes her views. "For the longest time they haven't actually been together," he notes. "They've been scared to commit. It would be interesting [to see]."

Apart from the couple, another one gets a happy ending. They are Belly (Lola Tung) and Conrad (Christopher Briney)."

Meanwhile, The Summer I Turned Pretty has become a hit among fans, with singer Billy Joel also giving the show a shout-out.

In the series, the Piano Man hitmaker was also featured by name after a top bakery owner told Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) when she liked a cake. "Billy Joel picked that cake for his 70th. We have a really exclusive client base."

"Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah?" read the caption of the post, where Billy shared the clip of the scene on Instagram.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is streaming on Prime Video.

