Saoirse Ronan's first reaction to 'Bad Apples' revealed

Saoirse Ronan's first response to 'Bad Apples' comes to light

In Bad Apples, Saoirse Ronan plays a teacher in a primary school who is disillusioned and creates a scene after taking a student hostage over his chaotic behaviour.



Now, the director behind the movie, Jonatan Etzler, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, recalls the actress's reaction when she heard about the role.

“I talked to her about it, and I said, ‘Yeah, but your character in Lady Bird was a bit unsympathetic at times,'" he remembers.

The filmmaker continues, "And she said, ‘Yeah, in Lady Bird, she jumped out of the car. She didn’t lock up a child in her basement.’ I think she was happy to do this part."

Jonatan also shares in the interview that Saoirse was his first choice. “Saoirse was my top choice. We sent it to her and within a week, she responded, which was great.”

Similarly, the star was too excited to play the role, the director recounts. “She really wanted to meet, and she was so keen on doing it because it’s not her usual character to play — she’s been playing a lot of good-hearted people."

"I think she was very keen on playing an unsympathetic character,” the filmmaker concludes.

In the meantime, Bad Apples debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7.