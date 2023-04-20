 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Natasha Rothwell will return for ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

The role got Natasha a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology series
The role got Natasha a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology series

According to Variety, writer and actress Natasha Rothwell will be making a return to The White Lotus for its third season. Natasha played the role of Belinda Lindsey in season one and went on to become a fan favourite.

Belinda was a spa manager who was being strung along by Jennifer Coolidge’s character Tanya McQuoid with the promise of an investment to open her own practice.

The role got Natasha a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology series at the 2022 Emmys. However, because the series returned with recurring characters despite originally being planned as one season, it will now be competing in the drama category in award shows.

Although the plot details for the third season are being kept under wraps for now, the show’s creator Mike White stated that he is envisioning “a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Twice achieve first album to spend 5 weeks in Top 75 of Billboard 200

K-pop group Twice achieve first album to spend 5 weeks in Top 75 of Billboard 200
Netflix's 'Cleopatra' lands in hot waters

Netflix's 'Cleopatra' lands in hot waters
Quentin Tarantino dishes on fav 'tense' scene

Quentin Tarantino dishes on fav 'tense' scene
Janelle James on why she feels ‘insult’ to be compared to Abbot Elementary character

Janelle James on why she feels ‘insult’ to be compared to Abbot Elementary character
Aaron Carter fiancee: 'No closure from autopsy report'

Aaron Carter fiancee: 'No closure from autopsy report'
K-pop group Billlie cancels all activities following Moonbin’s death

K-pop group Billlie cancels all activities following Moonbin’s death
Louis Leterrier set to direct next ‘Fast and Furious’ movie

Louis Leterrier set to direct next ‘Fast and Furious’ movie
Drake slams AI 'Munch' cover

Drake slams AI 'Munch' cover
'Don't Tell Me', Joaquin Phoenix cautions friends who watch his movies

'Don't Tell Me', Joaquin Phoenix cautions friends who watch his movies

Max George reflects on Tom Parker loss

Max George reflects on Tom Parker loss
Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale from ‘Big Brother’ break up

Joseph Abdin and Taylor Hale from ‘Big Brother’ break up
Max George gets emotional on sharing how Ed Sheeran 'saved Tom Parker's life’

Max George gets emotional on sharing how Ed Sheeran 'saved Tom Parker's life’