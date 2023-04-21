Queen Camilla’s son trashes ‘awful’ Coronation menu

file footage

Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, who she shares with her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles, has trashed the menu decided by his mom and King Charles for their historic Coronation Day.



Tom is a renowned food critic and shared his thoughts about the Coronation menu, which reportedly includes the infamous ‘coronation chicken’ and ‘coronation quiche’.

Talking on the News Agents podcast, the culinary expert warned that ‘stinky’ spices like garlic shouldn’t be used in dishes on the coronation menu as they can ‘make your breathe smell’.

“If you’re walking around and meeting lots of people, I think you have to be a little bit careful not to get the tummy too excited,” Tom shared.

He also added that his mother, Queen Consort Camilla herself, isn’t a big fan of chili and specially doesn’t like ‘massive spice’.

Tom also commented on reports that ‘coronation chicken’, a dish prepared for the late Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation, could make a comeback.

Calling the idea ‘really horrible’, Tom said: “What happened over the years is it became this awful, turgid, sad, sort of gloopy mess, yellow, horrid. I mean coronation chicken done badly is appalling.”

“And I think what started off as something quite nice and probably quite exotic for the 50s has now become something really horrible,” said the food critic.

Despite his thoughts on the menu, Tom assured that he believes the Buckingham Palace head chef, Mark Flanagan, is a great chef and that he “wouldn’t dare start telling him what to do.”