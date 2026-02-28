Prince Harry takes strong stance as reporter asks about Andrew arrest

Prince Harry, who had travelled to Jordan to view the humanitarian work conducted by the Middle East country, came face-to-face with an inevitable situation following the arrest of his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duke of Sussex was joined by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO), to shed light on the work Jordan had been doing for refugees from Syria and Gaza. For a Channel 4 News interview, Harry was also asked about the royal family turmoil that has ensued amid Andrew’s investigation.

“I understand you don’t wish to talk about your family, your uncle, things back in London you’re here because you don’t want to distract from the work you’re doing on the WHO and on Gaza,” the interviewer said.

During this time, Harry had kept a stony expression, an indicator of his unwillingness to address the topic.

It wasn’t until the interviewer asked why was the Jordan trip important to him, when Harry resumed his usual demeanour and answered the question.

“I think, having spoken to Dr Tedros for many months now — well, years — but specifically months in the lead-up to this trip, it was really important for us to highlight the incredible work that Jordan does for this region,” he said

“The work’s been going on for decades, but more so recently, it’s been a humanitarian hub for the Middle East, especially with everything that’s going on in Gaza, and also Syria, as well,” he added.

He further noted that it was “a really important time” for him to come to Jordan and “shine a light and focus on the very real humanitarian catastrophe that has happened and continues” especially when the news “drops out” of the cycle.