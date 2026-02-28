Prince Harry, Meghan make exciting announcement from Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who returned to Montecito from their ‘non-royal’ two-day visit to Jordan, seemed to have jumped right back into action to deliver an important announcement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had stepped back from their senior royal positions in 2020, have recently been getting praise for the work that they have been doing in connection to their foundation, Archewell Philanthropies.

Moreover, in light of the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal that continues to plague the royal family, Harry and Meghan have garnered much support with many fans insisting on bringing back them in some capacity of a working role.

Although, before that happens, the Sussexes are dedicated to the work at hand as they are using their platform to highlight and honour women in “extraordinary leadership in advancing equality and safety in the digital space”.

For the fifth year of the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, Harry and Meghan announced Dr Mary Anne Franks as the recipient of the honour, who is “a nationally recognised legal scholar, author, and advocate whose work explores how technology can both protect and endanger fundamental rights”.



