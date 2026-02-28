King honours Princess Anne as key meeting decides plans for crucial problem

Princess Anne was recognised for her hard work and efforts that she has continued despite the troublesome time for the royal family, especially King Charles.

The monarch, who has been undergoing treatment for his undisclosed form of cancer, has had to deal with the ongoing investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. He has had to take some unprecedented steps while putting on a brave front for the public, ensuring that everything in under control.

Hence, Charles is understood to be grateful for his sister, who has been bringing focus to important matters, especially related to the environment, to the forefront.

Highlighting Anne’s contribution to the OSM26, the King’s office shared that Charles’s sister attended important talks in Scotland discussing practical solutions to protect the oceans.

“Earlier this week in Glasgow, The Princess Royal attended the American Geophysical Union Ocean Sciences Meeting,” the statement read. “At the meeting, The Princess met scientists, students and industry representatives from around the world and heard about some of the research going into protecting our oceans.”

This was the first time the biennial was held outside of the US. The 2026 global meeting had been part of the 150th anniversary of the Challenger expedition, launched out of the UK.

It brought together innovators, practitioners, and ocean researchers to share their experiences in solution-oriented science to protect the world’s biggest asset: the ocean.