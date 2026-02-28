Beatrice ‘drowning in tension’ as sister Eugenie shuns Andrew drama

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie seem to be in a deadlock as they have two very different concerning their parents, and the consequences that follow them

Beatrice emerged in London with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and some friends for some downtime, but she couldn’t seem to have shaken off the ongoing turmoil that has gripped her family since her father’s arrest.

The disgraced brother of King Charles, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested last week under the suspicion of ‘misconduct in the public office” while 12 other forces have been investigating the harrowing allegations against him in light of the Epstein files.

Beatrice, who had been closer to her father, seemed to have been overwhelmed by the tensions, according to body language expert.

In contrast to the 37-year-old, her sister Princess Eugenie, 35, seemed “very relaxed”, “happy and at ease” when she stepped out earlier this week. Sources told People magazine that she was “laughing and joking” and “not someone trying to hide”.

Meanwhile, in her latest appearance, Beatrice was trying to hide herself as body language expert Judi James suggested how King Charles’s niece was using her coffee cup to shield her face, possibly from the cameras.

“Beatrice looks tense, haunted and hunted as she appears to pick up speed as she walks along the street,” Judi told The Mirror. “Her lips are closed and pulled down at the corners in an unusually serious look from a woman who is known for her wide-eyed smiles.”

She pointed out that Beatrice’s eyes have taken on a “more haunted, wary expression” even as she is trying to act normal around her friends. However, her facial features indicate she is “far from comfortable”.