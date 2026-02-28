King Charles drops bombshell decision on Andrew's future

King Charles III has decided to swing his sword to teach a lesson to the royals who damaged the monarchy's reputation.

The 77-year-old monarch has reportedly given his consent to remove his younger brother Adrew from line of succession, the proocess may take six months, according to a new report.

The UK government is considering removing Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who remains eighth in line to the throne, over his past actions.

Last week, the Australian Prime Minister sent a meesage of support to Sir Keir Starmer, saying that his government would back "any proposal" to remove Andrew from the line of succession.

Royal expert Phil Dampier confirmed that it is "quite likely" that Andrew will be removed.

"I think it will probably happen within six months. It could happen quite quickly – whether he ends up being charged or ending up in court or not," according to the expert.

However, the motion would need agreement from all 14 countries, of which the King is head of state.

"But the fact he's broken ranks and said that, I'm sure the others will probably follow suit. These things can be done," he explained, referring to the Australian PM's letter.

King has already issued an statement on Andrew's arrest, saying that the law must now take its full course. The royal family will also support a full, fair and proper investigation.

Andrew spent 12 hours at apolice station last week to answer the questions over his alleged misconduct in public office during his time as UK trade envoy.

"King Charles made it clear his position when it comes to the victims. I think they should take Andrew out of the line of succession, and I think they should have talks about the future of the King and Queen, whether it's time for Kate and William to step forward and reestablish the Royal Family as a younger, progressive and commanding presence," claimed the expert.

He told Hello!, "I feel that the King and Queen are in battle mode and no matter what they do, the Andrew direct association will always follow. So it's best to build the brand with the best assets they have, and that’s Kate and William."

Andrew's daughters Beatrice and Eugenie are also included in the line of succession. The current heir to the throne is Prince William and he is first in the line of succession.

When he comes to the throne, he will rule with his wife, Kate, now the Princess of Wales.

The couple's children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, currently occupy places two to four in the line of succession.

Although he is no longer a senior working royal, Prince Harry, is fifth in line to the throne, while his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are sixth and seventh.

Former Prince Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have been unaffected by the changes to his royal status and remain ninth and 12th respectively in line to the throne. They also retain their HRH titles. Andrew is still in eighth place.

There is also pressure to remove Andrew as a Counsellor of State as people do not want him to be deputised on behalf of the monarch in his absence due tor foreign trip and health crisis.

Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Princess Beatrice, Princess Anne and Prince Edward are current Counsellors of State.