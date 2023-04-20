 
Showbiz
Thursday Apr 20 2023
Web Desk

Zeenat Aman, Bollywood's Iconic Diva, Channels Her Inner James Bond Heroine in Latest Photoshoot at 70

Web Desk

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

Bollywood's iconic diva, Zeenat Aman, has made a stunning appearance in her latest photoshoot, which has left her fans in awe. The 70-year-old actress, known for her role in classic films like "Hare Rama Hare Krishna" and "Don," has once again proved that age is just a number.

In her latest photoshoot, Zeenat Aman can be seen sporting a stylish, modern look that has drawn comparisons to a James Bond heroine. Her sleek, black outfit and edgy accessories, including a leather choker and statement earrings, perfectly complement her bold and confident demeanor.

Zeenat Aman's timeless beauty and effortless elegance have once again captured the attention of the media and fans alike. Her latest photoshoot has been widely shared on social media, with fans showering her with compliments for her stunning appearance.

In a recent interview, Zeenat Aman revealed that she has been keeping herself busy with various projects and is looking forward to exploring new opportunities in the entertainment industry.

