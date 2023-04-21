 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 21 2023
By
Web Desk

Film 'Peter Pan & Wendy' reimagines familiar tale

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Film Peter Pan & Wendy reimagines familiar tale

The boy who never gets old returns to the screen for new adventures in an inclusive live-action movie about growing pains and facing one's fears.

"Peter Pan & Wendy" is based on Scottish author J.M. Barrie's beloved characters and the 1953 Disney animation "Peter Pan".

It opens with the young Wendy Darling reluctantly preparing to leave her family and childhood behind to start boarding school. On the eve of her departure, Wendy and her two brothers are visited by Peter Pan and the fairy Tinker Bell, who teach them to fly and whisk them away to the imaginary world of Neverland.

In the faraway land, Wendy and her brothers meet Peter Pan's band of Lost Boys and battle pirates and their fearsome leader, Captain Hook. The escapade helps Wendy find her voice and regain her confidence.

Directed and co-written by David Lowery, the film stars Jude Law in the role of Captain Hook, Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell, Ever Anderson, 15, as Wendy, and Alexander Molony, 16, as Peter Pan.

Shahidi is the first Black actor to portray Tinker Bell and the remake features girls, as well as Noah Matthews Matofsky, an actor with Down's Syndrome, as members of the Lost Boys.

"To be able to have a generation of kids where this is their Peter Pan and Wendy is so special because hopefully it gives everyone the permission to dream big and know that they belong in these worlds," Shahidi, known for the TV series "Black-ish" and "Grown-ish", told Reuters at the film's world premiere in London on Thursday.

“Being a Lost Boy is a state of mind, right? Neverland is a place owned by everybody and so everyone deserves to go," added Law.

"Peter Pan & Wendy" starts streaming on Disney+ on April 28...Reuters

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez features 'the woman' she 'loves, looks up and adores' in new post

Selena Gomez features 'the woman' she 'loves, looks up and adores' in new post
John Legend's 'biggest fan' is his son: 'remembers how long each song is' video

John Legend's 'biggest fan' is his son: 'remembers how long each song is'
F. Murray Abraham makes public apology after 'Mythic Quest' dismissal

F. Murray Abraham makes public apology after 'Mythic Quest' dismissal
Alec Baldwin gets rid of criminal charges over fatal shooting in 'Rust'

Alec Baldwin gets rid of criminal charges over fatal shooting in 'Rust'
Prince Harry regrets not talking about Diana's 'millennium magic disappearance' to Britons

Prince Harry regrets not talking about Diana's 'millennium magic disappearance' to Britons
'Highly competitive' Prince William cares where Prince Harry stands 'professionally' video

'Highly competitive' Prince William cares where Prince Harry stands 'professionally'
Prince Harry 'swollen nose' made paps get 'countryside house' video

Prince Harry 'swollen nose' made paps get 'countryside house'
Prince Harry ladylove Chelsy Davy was 'relieved' over his plan to quit army video

Prince Harry ladylove Chelsy Davy was 'relieved' over his plan to quit army
Kanye West goes incognito at Fear Of God fashion show in LA

Kanye West goes incognito at Fear Of God fashion show in LA
Katie Holmes confesses Drew Barrymore inspired her to be a producer: Watch

Katie Holmes confesses Drew Barrymore inspired her to be a producer: Watch
Jake Gyllenhaal says he’s naturally inclined to military stories

Jake Gyllenhaal says he’s naturally inclined to military stories
Georgina Rodriguez reacts to Neymar, Bruna Biancardi pregnancy announcement

Georgina Rodriguez reacts to Neymar, Bruna Biancardi pregnancy announcement