Scarlett Johansson reveals secret of her successful marriage to Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson is opening up about her married life with husband Colin Jost and why it works as well as it does!

The Black Widow star spilled the beans on her personal life and lessons with Jost in a chat with fellow actor Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast.

When asked what she’s learned from being with Jost, Johansson started: “I didn't know what I wanted or needed from somebody else.”

She then explained: “I never realized, 'Oh, it's really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person. That's a fundamental characteristic that has to be there.'”

“And I think that understanding what those fundamental things are that you need in a partner is a must, I think — for longevity, anyway. I think identifying those things was a game-changer for me,” the Marriage Story actor added.

Johansson further shared that after being with Jost, she “was finally able to step back and actually respect myself enough to know what those fundamental things were” and that it was a “life lesson” for her.

Johansson married Jost, of Saturday Night Live fame, in October 2020. It is her third marriage; she was first married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, and then to Romain Dauriac from 2014-2017.

