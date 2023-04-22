Ben Affleck thinks Jennifer Lopez wants to change THIS thing about him

Ben Affleck shared his hunch about wife Jennifer Lopez that she might want to change how the actor speaks.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Friday, the Air actor revealed what his wife would change about him, although the singer has "never" admitted it in front of the actor.

"She would probably want to cultivate brevity in the way I speak," Affleck said of Lopez, 53. "I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I go on and on and on. I talk in circles."

"She’s never said that to me, but that would be my guess," he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Affleck gushed over his beautiful wife and showered her with lots of praises calling her “the most gorgeous woman in the world.”

Affleck, who considers his rambling a flaw, blew away many fans by his impeccable Spanish during a recent interview.

Earlier this month, during the promotion of his film Air, Affleck went viral for using near-perfect Spanish on a Spain-based radio show

The Gigli costars began dating in 2002 and got engaged that year. They postponed their wedding in September 2003 and officially split in January 2004.

Then in 2021, the On The Floor singer confirmed her rekindled relationship with the actor and they tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022



