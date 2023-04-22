Jamie Foxx is doing ‘OK’ amid his hospitalisation due ‘medical complication’

Jamie Foxx’s health is improving following his hospitalisation last week due to a medical complication.

A source told People Magazine that Jamie Foxx is doing “OK.”

“He’s still in the hospital and doctors are running tests but he’s awake and alert. They’re keeping him under observation,” the insider revealed to the outlet.

Multiple sources previously told the outlet that the Oscar winner, 55, is steadily improving as he works toward recovery in a Georgia medical facility.

The incident occurred while Foxx was in Georgia to film Back in Action. It did not happen while he was on set, and he was not transported to the hospital by emergency vehicle, People confirmed.

His daughter, Corinne Fox, first let fans know of his health condition on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023. She described his hospital visit as a “medical complication” without sharing further details about the actor’s state or what caused the medical emergency.

She added that “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers.”

According to People, the film’s production was shut down following Foxx’s abrupt health situation. Filming resumed on Thursday using a stand-in for the actor.

Foxx stars alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close in the upcoming Netflix movie, in which he was last seen filming on April 10th. Due to his hospitalisation, one stunt double stood in for Foxx and a second individual served as his photo double.