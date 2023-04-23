 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Blackpink achieves highest-grossing world tour of any girl group

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 23, 2023

They also recently made history by becoming the first K-pop group to headline Coachella
They also recently made history by becoming the first K-pop group to headline Coachella

K-pop band Blackpink has achieved the highest-grossing world tour from a girl group. Touring Data revealed the sales numbers achieved by the group with their first 26 shows.

Based on the data given, Blackpink has surpassed other major groups like Spice Girls, Destiny’s Child and TLC to achieve the highest-grossing world tour, making approximately $78.4 million.

What makes the feat more impressive is that the group has around 19 more shows still left to go which includes major stadium shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, San Francisco’s Oracle Park, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and many more.

They also recently made history by becoming the first K-pop group to headline the major music festival Coachella. Their performances were a huge hit, with them trending across several social media platforms during and after their show. 

More From Entertainment:

'Beau Is Afraid' director Ari Aster 'happy' leaving viewers puzzled by his films

'Beau Is Afraid' director Ari Aster 'happy' leaving viewers puzzled by his films
Melanie Lynskey feared 'Yellowjackets' creators lacked a plan for the show

Melanie Lynskey feared 'Yellowjackets' creators lacked a plan for the show
'The Power' actor John Leguizamo carries $100 bills to tip valets, waiters

'The Power' actor John Leguizamo carries $100 bills to tip valets, waiters
'Beau Is Afraid' director Ari Aster concerned 'film seems to be dying'

'Beau Is Afraid' director Ari Aster concerned 'film seems to be dying'

Former 'Super Mario Bros' actor John Leguizamo thinks diversity is just a ‘buzzword’ in Hollywood

Former 'Super Mario Bros' actor John Leguizamo thinks diversity is just a ‘buzzword’ in Hollywood
Lana Del Rey to headline London's BST Hyde Park

Lana Del Rey to headline London's BST Hyde Park

'American Idol' audience boos Katy Perry following feedback to contestant video

'American Idol' audience boos Katy Perry following feedback to contestant

'Yellowjackets' star Melanie Lynskey discusses 'pain' of losing friendship with Kate Winslet

'Yellowjackets' star Melanie Lynskey discusses 'pain' of losing friendship with Kate Winslet
K-pop idol Moonbin’s funeral procession and burial site will be kept private

K-pop idol Moonbin’s funeral procession and burial site will be kept private
K-pop group Fifty-Fifty reaches new peak on UK Charts

K-pop group Fifty-Fifty reaches new peak on UK Charts
BTS’ Suga breaks record for highest first day sales by a solo K-pop artist

BTS’ Suga breaks record for highest first day sales by a solo K-pop artist
BTS’ Suga sweeps iTunes Charts with new solo album

BTS’ Suga sweeps iTunes Charts with new solo album