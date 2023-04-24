Malala Yousafzai's words inspire Madhuri Dixit on World Book Day

Madhuri Dixti posts her image along with the quote from Malala Yousafzai. Twitter

World Book Day, celebrated annually on April 23rd, is a day dedicated to promoting reading, publishing, and copyright around the world. Indian actress Madhuri Dixit marks the day with a quote of Malala Yousafzai, world's youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner from Pakistan.

It's a day that emphasises the importance of books as a means of transmitting knowledge and promoting literacy, as well as encouraging people to read more.

Bollywood actress and UNICEF goodwill ambassador, Madhuri Dixit, commemorated the day by sharing a quote from Pakistan's youngest Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai.

In 2012, at the age of 15, she was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman while on her way to school. She survived the attack and continued to speak out, becoming a global symbol of resistance against oppression.

Malala Yousafzai, who became famous for her advocacy for education and women's rights, delivered a speech at the United Nations in 2013, calling for worldwide access to education. Her quote, “Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world,” has become a rallying cry for those who believe that education is the key to a better world.

Madhuri Dixit, who is also an advocate for children's education and rights, shared the quote on her social media platforms to highlight the significance of World Book Day. She underscored the importance of reading, writing, and education in shaping children's future and ultimately creating a better world.

Dixit, who is known for her iconic roles in Indian cinema, has also used her celebrity status to promote education initiatives, particularly for girls. She was appointed UNICEF Celebrity Advocate for child rights in India in 2014. As a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, she has visited schools and spoken to students about the importance of education and how it can change their lives.

Yousafzai and Dixit's advocacy for education is particularly relevant in a world where millions of children still lack access to basic education. According to UNESCO, around 262 million children and youth are out of school globally, with girls disproportionately affected. The COVID-19 pandemic has in recent past exacerbated the issue when children could not attend school due to closures and the digital divide.

The message from Yousafzai and Dixit is clear – education remains an essential tool for transforming lives and creating a better world.