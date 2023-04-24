 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Trainor apologies after teachers remarks

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 24, 2023

Meghan Trainor apologies after teachers remarks
Meghan Trainor apologies after teachers remarks

Meghan Trainor has walked back on his "careless" remarks about teachers amidst school shootings in The United States.

“Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said ‘**** teachers’ on the podcast and it’s not how I feel,” adding, “I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific.”

The No singer apologized for generalizing, adding it was not what she wanted.

“I did not mean [to say that about] all teachers. I love teachers, I fight for teachers. I think they have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid,” she said. “They are the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us. I don’t want to make excuses, I just want to [say] I am so sorry.”

“I am so sorry to any teachers I made feel bad and I will remind myself that my words definitely could have a consequence and I will be more careful.”

Previously, the 29-year-old was called out by user @GalsGotMoxie – a teacher – called her out for saying “**** teachers” on her podcast, Workin’ On It.

Trainor also claimed that she and her husband were bullied by their former educators, forcing them to homeschool their kids in the future.

“Everyone on TikTok is like, ‘This is what it’s like having kids in America. I have a bulletproof backpack.’ I was like, **** all that … **** teachers, dude,” the US singer then said.

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon thought they were ‘rich for life’ after selling ‘Good Will Hunting’ script

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon thought they were ‘rich for life’ after selling ‘Good Will Hunting’ script
Keke Palmer: My son might become an actor

Keke Palmer: My son might become an actor
Keanu Reeves's insult will be removed from memoir: Matthew Perry

Keanu Reeves's insult will be removed from memoir: Matthew Perry
Ben Affleck feels ‘left down’ after Jennifer Lopez launches alcohol brand video

Ben Affleck feels ‘left down’ after Jennifer Lopez launches alcohol brand
'Ghosted worst film of 2023'

'Ghosted worst film of 2023'
Rita Ora: 'Taika Waititi changed my life forever'

Rita Ora: 'Taika Waititi changed my life forever'
'Queen Cleopatra' director defends Netflix documentary

'Queen Cleopatra' director defends Netflix documentary
Amy Robach, TJ Holmes continue to flaunt their love

Amy Robach, TJ Holmes continue to flaunt their love
Taylor Swift‘s inner circle not ‘surprised’ by Joe Alwyn split video

Taylor Swift‘s inner circle not ‘surprised’ by Joe Alwyn split
'Ghosted' director remembers on-set prank

'Ghosted' director remembers on-set prank
Kourtney Kardashian slams Shanna Moakler after she called her marriage to Travis Barker ‘weird’

Kourtney Kardashian slams Shanna Moakler after she called her marriage to Travis Barker ‘weird’
Matthew Rhys recalls costly 'James Bond' joke

Matthew Rhys recalls costly 'James Bond' joke