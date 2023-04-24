 
Ana de Armas shares reaction to Wonder Woman casting rumours

Ana de Armas has recently addressed Wonder Woman casting speculations that she will replace Gal Gadot in an upcoming movie.

In a new interview with Wired, Ana replied to a question about taking over the superhero role under the reimagined DC Universe.

“Well, I feel like Gal Gadot is doing a great job,” said the 34-year-old.

The Blonde star added, “I think she should keep doing that.”

Ana revealed that after doing John Wick’s Ballerina and Ghosted, she wanted to try other characters and not to be seen as action girl.

“After Bond, there was kind of a wave of all these action roles, and that was fun. I chose from the ones that I thought were more exciting or with people I wanted to work with. I feel like Ballerina is going to be the end of that, at least for now, because I’m craving a wave of Blonde-type films,” explained the Knives Out actress.

Ana further stated, “I want to do work with directors and do character work. I have had the opportunity to meet directors that I want to work with. The people that I’m getting access to is changing, and that makes me very excited.”

It is pertinent to mention that Gal was expected to return for new Wonder Woman movie, but it was cancelled in December 2022 after James and Peter Safran became the heads of DC Studios.

Meanwhile, Ana can be seen in her new movie, Ghosted, which is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

