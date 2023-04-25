 
Tuesday Apr 25 2023
Prince Harry see no reason 'anyone would die' in Princess Diana tunnel

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

Prince Harry admits he was disappointed to drive through the tunnel in which his mother, Princess Diana passed away.

The Duke of Sussex, alongside his driver, went through the tunnel after a 2007 Rugby match in Paris.

Recalling his disappointment, Harry pens in ‘Spare’ that he had imagined the place much more ‘treacherous.’

He pens: “As the car entered the tunnel I leaned forward, watched the light change to a kind of watery orange, watched the concrete pillars flicker past. I counted them, counted my heartbeats, and in a few seconds we emerged from the other side. I sat back.”

Harry adds: “Quietly I said: Is that all of it? It’s…nothing. Just a straight tunnel. I’d always imagined the tunnel as some treacherous passageway, inherently dangerous, but it was just a short, simple, no-frills tunnel. No reason anyone should ever die inside it. The driver and Billy the Rock didn’t answer.”

