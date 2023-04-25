WATCH: What's Ayesha Omar's plan after getting married?

Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar. — Instagram/@ayesha.m.omar

Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar revealed that she will take a break from acting for 10 years once she gets married as she would focus on "other things".

The 41-year-old actor-cum-singer was speaking about her future plans after marriage in a TV programme.

"I will not stop acting because of my husband but for my baby after I give birth. I don't want to work for the first 10 years and I don't want to do acting," the Bulbulay actor said.

She shared that she will take a break from acting but will continue to sing and paint. "I don't want to 14-hour-long acting shift with a baby. I think I want to focus more on other things," said the actress.

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress recently opened up about her the bitter realities of her personal life and traumatic relationship with "abusive" ex-fiance.

She shared that one day the man subjected her to physical assault and she decided to walk out of the relationship that day.

She further shared that it took her a long time to recover from this trauma because she had “wasted precious years” of her life due to this person.