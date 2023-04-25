Queen Elizabeth’s sincere thoughts for father King George VI coronation disclosed

Late British Queen Elizabeth II’s sincere thoughts for her father King George VI and mother’s coronation have been disclosed.



British royal family unveiled a handwritten note of the Queen for her father from his coronation in 1937.

Queen Elizabeth’s note was shared on Instagram.

The cover of the monarch’s note, who was 11 years old at time of father’s coronation, reads: “To Mummy and Papa

“In Memory of Their Coronation

“From Lilibet

“By Herself”

She wrote, “I thought it all very, very wonderful and I expect the Abbey did, too. The arches and beams at the top were covered with a sort of haze of wonder as Papa was crowned, at least I thought so.”

The handwritten note was shared with a family photo that also includes her parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, and sister, Princess Margaret in the coronation dress.