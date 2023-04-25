 
Toni Collette gushes over Nicholas Hoult maternal bond

Toni Collette revealed her maternal bond with her on-screen son Nicholas Hoult and praised his achievements in his career.

The 50-year-old told Entertainment Weekly, “I love watching Nick Hoult grow, soar, and evolve as an actor and person. I'm so proud of him.”

"It's so funny being the mother to so many different kids and still having those kind of maternal feelings and hearing about them and watching them as they get older,” she added.

The actor continued, “I ran into him, actually, at a Vanity Fair party for the Oscars a few years ago. We're standing in the middle of the dance floor, everyone's dancing around us, we're completely still, and he goes, 'You know what? Every time I see you in a movie, I'm like, That's my mom! That's my mom!' It's so funny, because that's how I feel about him!"

Previously, Hoult played the son of Colette in 2002's About a Boy.

