Royals
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
Meghan Markle tantalises Prince Harry during latest outing in Los Angeles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left awestruck with heir romantic gestures at NBA game in Los Angeles on Monday.

The Duke of Sussex, during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies, appeared in a romantic mood, but the Duchess teased her husband with her sweet reaction to being captured in a "kiss cam" moment with him.

Meghan and Harry - who made their first public appearance together since revealing their plans about King Charles III's coronation - burst into laughter seeing themselves on the big screen at the Crypto.com Arena, and the footage was published in a YouTube video by a media outlet on Tuesday, showing the Duke to lean in for a kiss before Meghan playfully turned away and clutched his arm.

The crowd appeared cheering and encouraging the Sussexes to accomplish their romantic feelings, according to The Telegraph.

Meghan and Harry rarely avoid public displays of affection even they were often seen locking lips and held hands in public during their time as senior working royals. Their romantic gestures during public engagements set them apart from other royal couples, who appeared to be less inclined to show PDA.

