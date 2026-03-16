King, Queen release special message for Australia: ‘Our second home’

The Royal House shared a delightful update from Australia as the beloved royal couple marked their first visit to Australia after nearly a decade.

Denmark’s King Frederik and Queen Mary began their six-day State Visit to Down Under last week. This also marks the return of the Aussie royal, Mary, to her home country.

The monarch’s office released a statement as the royal couple attended their State Banquet.

“The strong relations between Australia and Denmark were marked with a state banquet at Government House in Canberra on Sunday night in honour of Their Majesties the King and Queen,” the statement read.

“On a late Australian summer evening, the Royal Couple were received in the garden behind Government House by the Governor General of Australia, Her Excellency Sam Mostyn.”

It also shared key highlights from the King’s speech, which also doubled as a sweet gesture for his wife.

“Australia is our second home. Whether we come here for a family visit or a State Visit, we feel both excited and entirely at ease,” he said.

Queen Mary had shared during the visit that she felt “warmly welcomed” as she returned to Australia.

“As a former Australian, there is something special about coming back to the place I was born and grew up and had a large part of my adult life.”

She also added that “to be remembered is nothing that should be taken for granted”.