Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
Prince Harry talks about 'flamboyant' affection from King Charles with cheek kiss

Prince Harry is touching upon the unusual welcome he was given by King Charles over return from Afghanistan.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he was kissed by his father over his achievements during the war.

He pens: “I walked out of the room, straight into Willy and Pa. I think Willy hugged me. I think I gave Pa a kiss on each cheek. He might also have…squeezed my shoulder?”

Harry adds: “It would’ve appeared, to anyone at a distance, a normal family greeting and interaction, but for us it was a flamboyant, unprecedented demonstration of physical affection. Then they both stared at me, wide-eyed. I looked exhausted. Haunted. You look older, Pa said. I am.”

