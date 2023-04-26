Jessica Chastain breaks her silence on Viola Davis’ Oscars snub

Jessica Chastain has recently shown her support to Viola Davis for her movie, The Woman King at the 48th Chaplin Award Gala presented by Film at Lincoln Centre in New York.



During her speech at the ceremony, Jessica slammed Academy Awards for not including Viola and The Woman King in the nomination list.

It is pertinent to mention that the movie didn’t receive any nomination at the Oscars even though receiving nods at the Golden Globes and BAFTA Awards.

“When I see a movie like The Woman King, it has Viola's fingerprints all over it,” said the 46-year-old.

The Help star continued, “A movie like that with a female director and a cast of powerful Black female leads can get made in Hollywood today because of Viola's lifelong advocacy for women of colour.”

“Maybe one day a movie like that can get nominated for an Oscar,” stated Jessica, via IndieWire.

The actress also pointed out that someone had to say it.

“I mean, come on. Not a single Oscar nomination for that movie? There had to be some Academy members in that room, right?” she added.

For the unversed, Jessica won Best Actress last year at the Oscars for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.