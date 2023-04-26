 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jessica Chastain breaks her silence on Viola Davis’ Oscars snub

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 26, 2023

Jessica Chastain breaks her silence on Viola Davis’ Oscars snub
Jessica Chastain breaks her silence on Viola Davis’ Oscars snub

Jessica Chastain has recently shown her support to Viola Davis for her movie, The Woman King at the 48th Chaplin Award Gala presented by Film at Lincoln Centre in New York.

During her speech at the ceremony, Jessica slammed Academy Awards for not including Viola and The Woman King in the nomination list.

It is pertinent to mention that the movie didn’t receive any nomination at the Oscars even though receiving nods at the Golden Globes and BAFTA Awards.

“When I see a movie like The Woman King, it has Viola's fingerprints all over it,” said the 46-year-old.

The Help star continued, “A movie like that with a female director and a cast of powerful Black female leads can get made in Hollywood today because of Viola's lifelong advocacy for women of colour.”

“Maybe one day a movie like that can get nominated for an Oscar,” stated Jessica, via IndieWire.

The actress also pointed out that someone had to say it.

“I mean, come on. Not a single Oscar nomination for that movie? There had to be some Academy members in that room, right?” she added.

For the unversed, Jessica won Best Actress last year at the Oscars for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian says she will give up reality TV to become ‘full-time’ lawyer

Kim Kardashian says she will give up reality TV to become ‘full-time’ lawyer
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes 'enjoying' time together but haven't reconciled yet

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes 'enjoying' time together but haven't reconciled yet

Laura Dern's mom originally against her acting dream

Laura Dern's mom originally against her acting dream
Pete Davidson to avoid mentioning Kim Kardashian during ‘Saturday Night Live’ video

Pete Davidson to avoid mentioning Kim Kardashian during ‘Saturday Night Live’
'Star Wars' Carrie Fisher to award Hollywood tribute

'Star Wars' Carrie Fisher to award Hollywood tribute

Katy Perry hopes to ‘bring light and love’ to King Charles’ Coronation concert

Katy Perry hopes to ‘bring light and love’ to King Charles’ Coronation concert
Madonna reflects on difficult road to success in emotional post: 'Overwhelmed with gratitude'

Madonna reflects on difficult road to success in emotional post: 'Overwhelmed with gratitude'
Halsey ‘amicably’ splits from boyfriend Alev Aydin after two years of dating

Halsey ‘amicably’ splits from boyfriend Alev Aydin after two years of dating
Bruce Willis, Demi Moore daughter Rumer welcomes first baby

Bruce Willis, Demi Moore daughter Rumer welcomes first baby
Ed Sheeran gives 'smoking gun' evidence of copying 'Thinking Out Loud': Lawyer video

Ed Sheeran gives 'smoking gun' evidence of copying 'Thinking Out Loud': Lawyer
Prince Harry talks about 'flamboyant' affection from King Charles with cheek kiss video

Prince Harry talks about 'flamboyant' affection from King Charles with cheek kiss
Taliban were to throw everything to kill me in Afghanistan: Prince Harry video

Taliban were to throw everything to kill me in Afghanistan: Prince Harry