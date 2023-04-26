 
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
Chocolate bust of King Charles made in four weeks ahead of the Coronation

King Charles is being ‘celebrated’ in a unique way ahead of his Coronation ceremony on May 6th, 2023.

In the days before his historic coronation at Westminster Abbey next week, a life-sized bust of the King has been made from more than 17 litres of melted Celebrations chocolates, per Sky News.

The sculpture, designed by an expert team of chocolatiers and model makers, weighs over 23kg and took four weeks to create.

According to the outlet, different chocolates from the Celebrations confectionery brand have added sweet touches to elements of the bust.

Chocolatier Jennifer Lindsey-Clarke led the making of the bust which features the uniform Charles is expected to wear at the coronation. The epaulettes – a type of ornamental shoulder piece – embellished with Twix, Milky Way, Galaxy and Bounty Celebrations chocolates.

Maltesers Teasers, a firm favourite among Celebrations fans, have been used on the collar, with the medals on the chest of the bust featuring chocolates including Snickers.

“The team studied hours of footage of the King to capture his true likeness and the resemblance is uncanny,” said Emily Owen, senior brand manager for Celebrations. “Celebrations is all about bringing people together and we are thrilled to be sharing this occasion with so many chocolate lovers up and down the country.”

The sculpture will be on display at Mars Wrigley UK’s headquarters in Slough.

